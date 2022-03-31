Brokers Offer Predictions for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LBAI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LBAI opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

