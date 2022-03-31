Brokers Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.93.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, raised their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

NYSE NEM opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,477 shares of company stock worth $2,723,199. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

