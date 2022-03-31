Brokers Offer Predictions for Silvergate Capital Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvergate Capital in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Shares of SI opened at $152.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average of $143.97. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,360,000 after buying an additional 259,782 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

