Brokers Set Expectations for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

HTBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $29.69 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $482.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

