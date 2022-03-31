Brokers Set Expectations for Trustmark Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TRMK opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.92. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $35.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

