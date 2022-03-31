Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

BRKL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 3,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

