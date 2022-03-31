Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
BTX stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $80.67.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
