Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BTX stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.