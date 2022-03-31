Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 34,607 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 284.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $335.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

