Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 95,575 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,575 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

