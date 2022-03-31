Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 266,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,591,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FATE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 96.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 39,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $259,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,787 shares of company stock worth $4,809,068. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FATE. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

