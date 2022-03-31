Buffington Mohr McNeal Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $276.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $695.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

