Bunge (NYSE:BG) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) were down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $104.30 and last traded at $106.82. Approximately 69,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,130,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Get Bunge alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 15.34%.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $133,804,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,266,000 after acquiring an additional 134,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.