Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $9.49

Burford Capital Limited (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $9.18. Burford Capital shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 713 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

