Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,934,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 625,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 616,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,419,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $11,801,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

