BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Update

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 9.9% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 65,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 6.9% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BYTS opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. BYTE Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.