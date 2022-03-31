C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. 527,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,342. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

