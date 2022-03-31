Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces $0.13 Variable Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods has decreased its dividend by 57.3% over the last three years.

CALM opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.81 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,151,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,542,000 after buying an additional 384,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,323,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 153,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

