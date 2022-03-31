California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of CWT opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.27. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

