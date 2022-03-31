Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 878,838 shares of company stock valued at $52,523,904 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 270,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,786,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

