Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 2,336 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of NETSTREIT worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $22.44. 291,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.86 million, a P/E ratio of 320.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.