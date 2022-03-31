Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 2,336 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of NETSTREIT worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
Shares of NYSE:NTST traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $22.44. 291,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.86 million, a P/E ratio of 320.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83.
NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.
NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
