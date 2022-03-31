Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Envestnet worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Envestnet by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Envestnet by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.92. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

