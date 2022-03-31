Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,183 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 56.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 16.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.51. 347,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.36%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

