Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 4,859 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,135 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 105,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 360,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,143. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.26. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

