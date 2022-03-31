Camden National Co. (CAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Camden National has raised its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

