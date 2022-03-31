Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 34,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $703.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.04 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

