Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,059. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 44.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

