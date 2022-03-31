Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400,160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after acquiring an additional 311,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,919,000 after acquiring an additional 97,483 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 264,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of CPB opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

