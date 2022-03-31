Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Target Price to C$3.50

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Farmers Edge from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Farmers Edge from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

OTC FMEGF traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010. Farmers Edge has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in North America, Brazil, Australia, and Eastern Europe. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

