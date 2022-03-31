Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE CM opened at $124.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $97.56 and a 12 month high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after buying an additional 3,562,990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,532,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,412,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,146,000 after purchasing an additional 541,933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,084,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,648,000 after acquiring an additional 165,029 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $478,882,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.