Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $68.13 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE CNQ opened at $62.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.