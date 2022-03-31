Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$153,560.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.78, for a total transaction of C$153,560.00.

Corey B. Bieber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Corey B. Bieber sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$239,010.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Corey B. Bieber sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.48, for a total transaction of C$313,920.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.03, for a total transaction of C$154,060.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$147,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Corey B. Bieber sold 17,779 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.35, for a total transaction of C$984,067.65.

TSE CNQ opened at C$78.19 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$36.23 and a 1 year high of C$80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$90.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.66.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

