Canal Capital Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $223.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

