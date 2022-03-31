Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Issues Earnings Results

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.63, Fidelity Earnings reports.
CADL stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.68 and a quick ratio of 20.68.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $115,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Candel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.
