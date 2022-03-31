Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Issues Earnings Results

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.63, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CADL stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.68 and a quick ratio of 20.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $115,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

