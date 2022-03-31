Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

CFPZF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,400. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. Canfor has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

