Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $119.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average is $125.33.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.07.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

