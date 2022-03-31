Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $241,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

Shares of MCK opened at $307.02 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $310.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.