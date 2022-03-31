Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of analysts have commented on CPXWF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CPXWF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.53. 341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

