Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 860 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.00 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $695.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.