Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,818,000 after purchasing an additional 790,857 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after purchasing an additional 740,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 453,877 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH opened at $57.63 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.