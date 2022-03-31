CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up to $37.95

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.95, but opened at $39.60. CareDx shares last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 1,150 shares.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 0.74.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,391 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CareDx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CareDx by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after acquiring an additional 509,420 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CareDx by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 193,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,307,000 after buying an additional 405,392 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

