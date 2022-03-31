Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) to report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Carpenter Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRS traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $41.98. 414,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,040. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

