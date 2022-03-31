Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.56.

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

