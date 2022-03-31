Carry Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30.06 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $99.75 million and approximately $30.06 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00082444 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010544 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000188 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

