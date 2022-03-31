Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.17. 315,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,721. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.85 and a 200 day moving average of $190.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

