Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $401,172.64 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $338,234.92.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $411,883.56.

On Monday, January 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 14,631 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $518,230.02.

On Thursday, January 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $550,197.04.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74.

CSTL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.86. 145,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

