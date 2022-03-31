Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $401,172.64 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $338,234.92.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $411,883.56.
- On Monday, January 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 14,631 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $518,230.02.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $550,197.04.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00.
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74.
CSTL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.86. 145,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $78.92.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
