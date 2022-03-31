Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.26. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

