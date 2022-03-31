CBC Holding Co (OTC:CBHC) Declares Dividend of $0.60

CBC Holding Co (OTC:CBHC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
Shares of CBC stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78. CBC has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $26.50.
