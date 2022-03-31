CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.45

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$55.45 and last traded at C$56.97, with a volume of 11100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.30.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL.B shares. TD Securities cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.71.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.95. The firm has a market cap of C$10.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41.
About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
