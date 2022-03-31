CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CECE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 13,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $100,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 158,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

