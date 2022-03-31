Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $421.65 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $361.11 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

